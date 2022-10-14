Man teaches Golden Retriever to open fridge. What happens next will amuse you

If you have a dog, you must have taught them various tricks like how to shake hands, catch a ball, bark on command, and more. But, thanks to the internet, many people are also teaching their dogs to open up a fridge and bring them a bottle of soda or anything else. Recently, a man did the same. However, when he was teaching his golden retrievers how to open the fridge, he did not expect that his dogs would take out treats for themselves.

In a video uploaded by Instagram user @elliegoldenlife, you can see that a man is teaching his golden retriever how to open a fridge. First, he attaches a rope to the handle of the fridge and asks his dog to pull the rope to open the door of the refrigerator. Later in the video, the dog puts his skills to use and takes out a treat for themselves!

Take a look at the video of the golden retriever opening the fridge here:

This video was shared just a few days ago; since then, it has been viewed 2.6 million times. It also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. One person in the Instagram comments wrote, "She knew exactly what she wanted and made that connection when she figured out how to open the door!" Another person wrote, "Hahaha, that is brilliant; just like me, Ellie is always in the fridge looking for some cheese to nibble on." A third person wrote, "Never ever show dogs how to get to the food, rookie error." "Late-night snacks never became so much easier," added a fourth.