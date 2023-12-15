Man 'unintentionally breaks' Swiggy's app, 6 delivery agents show up at his house

After X user Praanay Loya ordered a few items from Swiggy, he didn't realise that he would end up 'breaking' the app and receiving massive amounts of food at his home. Since he detailed the incident on social media, it received a flurry of responses. Even the official support handle of Swiggy reacted to it. A man shared about a glitch in the Swiggy app.

"I unintentionally broke down Swiggy’s app. Six delivery executives brought the same order! Here is what happened. I placed an order on the app. The money was deducted, but the order status was shown as cancelled. Tried placing another order. The same thing happened. Tried to remove a product and placed a COD order in the hope of finally receiving it. Same error after multiple attempts." wrote Loya on X. (Also Read: Swiggy reveals Mumbai customer ordered food worth ₹42.3 lakh)

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

He further added, "Finally closed the app and used Zepto to place a fresh order. Suddenly my phone started ringing with multiple calls from the delivery executives. The customer support didn’t respond to a single query, and the delivery guys came all the way bringing the orders. Finally, after a couple of hours of back and forth. Now I have 20 litres of milk, six kg Dosa batter, six packets of Pineapple. Let me know what I should do with these?"

Loya even shared a snapshot of his order history.

Take a look at the post here:

Swiggy Cares also took notice of the issue and wrote, "Hello Praanay, we get your disappointment. We're here to help you, please share your order ID so that we can look into it right away. "

Here's how others reacted:

An individual wrote, "You just showcased a design flaw in a distributed system design. They probably need a global lock on sensitive transactions."

A second shared, "Every software has glitches for unknown reasons. Ask coding guys."

"The same thing happened to me on Flipkart, I ordered something for ₹18,000, and it got cancelled, and I reordered. I was lucky I saw the order list and cancelled it," posted a third.

A fourth added, "Swiggy is messed up. I have switched to Zomato/Blinkit."

This post was shared on December 14. Since being shared, it has gained more than one lakh views and over 500 likes. What are your thoughts on this?