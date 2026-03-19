Man uses immersion rod to cook meal in viral video, internet reacts: ‘Minto ka kaam ghanto mai’
In the video, Himank Vasudeva is seen preparing curry using an immersion rod.
Amid the ongoing LPG shortage, creative kitchen solutions are trending online, and one project manager has taken innovation to a new level. With gas cylinders running out, he turned to an unlikely tool, a simple immersion rod, to continue cooking his meals, and the video of his experiment has sparked amusement across social media.
The short video begins with a bold text overlay reading: “Gas gone, heat rod on.”
The video was shared on Instagram by Himank Vasudeva, who is a Project Manager, with the caption, “Technologia.”
In the video, Vasudeva is seen preparing curry on a stove, with an immersion rod placed inside the vessel to heat the ingredients.
The unusual setup quickly grabbed viewers’ attention online. Social media users were quick to react, with many finding the idea both hilarious and surprisingly resourceful.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.
Also Read: Bengaluru restaurant shuts doors amid LPG shortage. ‘Heart is broken,’ says owner
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Social media users quickly flooded the comments section with humorous and surprised reactions after the video surfaced online.
One of the users commented, “Minto ka kaam ghanto mai.”
A second user commented, “Immersion rods are designed for heating water for bathing or cleaning, not for direct food preparation. This can cause severe stomach infections.”
A third user commented, “Don’t eat food cooked in this style, this heater leaves residue after using for a while, so think before you act and always cook food on gas or with our primary Indian style by burning wood.”
“People before the induction stove were invented,” another user commented.
Also Read: Vizag store owner claims he sold over 100 induction cooktops in just 2 days. Viral video
Cooking shifts during gas shortage:
Amid the ongoing gas shortage, many people have been finding unique ways to continue cooking their meals.
While some have turned to traditional methods such as burning wood, others are experimenting with electric appliances and household tools to get by.
Across kitchens in India, there has been a shift in food and drink choices as the conflict in the Middle East has led to a nationwide shortage of cooking gas. In many places, hot meals and drinks, even tea, are being replaced with simpler options such as lemon water.
To make their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) supplies last longer, cooks are preparing meals that use less fuel and take less time to cook. The shortage follows major disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf due to the Iran conflict.