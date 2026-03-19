Man uses immersion rod to cook meal in viral video, internet reacts: ‘Minto ka kaam ghanto mai’

Amid the ongoing LPG shortage, creative kitchen solutions are trending online, and one project manager has taken innovation to a new level. With gas cylinders running out, he turned to an unlikely tool, a simple immersion rod, to continue cooking his meals, and the video of his experiment has sparked amusement across social media. The video was shared on Instagram by Himank Vasudeva. (@vasudevahimank/Instagram)

The short video begins with a bold text overlay reading: “Gas gone, heat rod on.”

The video was shared on Instagram by Himank Vasudeva, who is a Project Manager, with the caption, “Technologia.”

In the video, Vasudeva is seen preparing curry on a stove, with an immersion rod placed inside the vessel to heat the ingredients.

The unusual setup quickly grabbed viewers’ attention online. Social media users were quick to react, with many finding the idea both hilarious and surprisingly resourceful.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

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