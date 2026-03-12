Bengaluru restaurant shuts doors amid LPG shortage. ‘Heart is broken,’ says owner
Bengaluru’s newly-opened Khadak Singh Da Dhaba has announced a temporary closure amid the ongoing gas shortage.
Amid rising tensions and conflict in West Asia, India is facing an LPG shortage, which has affected businesses across the country.
The announcement came from the restaurant’s founder, Kawaljeet Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
“We have to remain closed temporarily due to a gas shortage in Bengaluru. My heart is broken, but the spirits are alive,” the caption of the post reads.
“We will come back stronger once the gas situation improves,” the post adds.
The closure comes just days after a successful launch in the city. On March 6, Singh proudly announced that Khadak Singh Da Dhaba was live in Bengaluru, offering family dining, direct orders via phone, and online delivery through Zomato and Swiggy.
X users quickly reacted to the post, showing support and understanding for the temporary closure.
One of the users commented, “We are operating with selected menu items, and that too for a few more days. Very bad scenario.”
A second user commented, “Tough times ahead. Never even imagined a situation like this.”
A third user commented, “Well, take it as an early lesson learned. I think new entrepreneurs in the restaurant business would be better off switching to alternative fuels or at least having alternative healthy cold menu cards, just keeps the ship sailing during storms.”
“Keep up the spirits, Buddy. This too shall pass,” another user commented.
Gas supply crunch affects restaurants:
India is currently facing a gas shortage, mainly due to disruptions in global supply caused by rising tensions and conflict in West Asia.
Over 85% of the country’s LPG passes through the Strait of Hormuz, but delays in shipping and production problems in the region have slowed deliveries to India.
The shortage is already affecting restaurants and street food vendors across the nation.
In Bengaluru, many eateries have started cutting down their menus and preparing for possible temporary closures as the supply of commercial gas struggles to meet demand.
Representatives from the hotel and restaurant industry say the shortage, which began earlier this week, has forced kitchens to ration gas while looking for alternative options. Some businesses have warned that their current stocks may last only a few days.