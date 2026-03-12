Bengaluru restaurant shuts doors amid LPG shortage. ‘Heart is broken,’ says owner

Amid rising tensions and conflict in West Asia, India is facing an LPG shortage, which has affected businesses across the country. The announcement came from the restaurant’s founder, Kawaljeet Singh, in a post on X. (@kawal279/X)

Bengaluru’s newly opened Khadak Singh Da Dhaba has announced a temporary closure amid the ongoing gas shortage.

The announcement came from the restaurant’s founder, Kawaljeet Singh, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“We have to remain closed temporarily due to a gas shortage in Bengaluru. My heart is broken, but the spirits are alive,” the caption of the post reads.

“We will come back stronger once the gas situation improves,” the post adds.

The closure comes just days after a successful launch in the city. On March 6, Singh proudly announced that Khadak Singh Da Dhaba was live in Bengaluru, offering family dining, direct orders via phone, and online delivery through Zomato and Swiggy.

