Founder earning ₹2 lakh monthly says job is better than entrepreneurship: ‘On paper, it’s a success story’

A founder’s post on Reddit is challenging the popular "hustle culture" narrative that starting a business is always better than a job. A hardware business owner claimed that while their venture is stable and profitable, they missed the structured environment and educated colleagues of their former corporate life. The founder claimed to have left a corporate job to start a business. (Representative image). (Unsplash)

“I feel job is mostly better than a business or entrepreneurship,” the Reddit user wrote, adding, “A few years ago I left my job where I was earning around ₹1 lakh per month to start my own business. Today the business is stable and makes around ₹2 lakh per month. On paper, it looks like the perfect success story — ‘leave job, start business, double the income’.”

Also Read: Indian co-founder raises ₹90 lakh after tweeting about needing ₹2 crore funding

In the following lines, the founder explained that the reality behind the “success story” is quite different.

“Running a business means you constantly deal with all kinds of people — suppliers, laborers, transporters, local agents, customers, and middlemen. In my case, I run a hardware-related business, and most of the daily interactions are with people who are not very educated or professional. Over time I realized something about myself: as someone who is educated, I prefer being around educated, professional people. I enjoy structured discussions, clear communication, and a professional environment. In many small businesses, especially traditional ones, that environment is rare.”

The Redditor observed that in business, one often has to “negotiate aggressively, chase payments, manage conflicts, and deal with unpredictable behavior”. However, while working in a “good company” an individual gets to work with “educated colleagues, structured systems, clear roles, and professional behavior.”

The business owner further added that the daily grind often leaves them feeling "mentally exhausted” and it is “worse than any corporate pressure”.

“This made me realize something: not every business suits every person. So today my unpopular opinion is: a job is not always worse than business.”

The individual continued, “For educated people who value a professional environment, the best businesses might be ones where your team, partners, and customers are also educated — like tech, consulting, finance, analytics, etc,” adding, “Traditional businesses like hardware, scrap, transport, etc., may make good money, but they require a completely different temperament.”

The business owner concluded the post by sharing, “Sometimes a job can actually provide a better quality of life depending on the kind of person you are.”