Vizag store owner claims he sold over 100 induction cooktops in just 2 days. Viral video

A video from Vizag has surfaced online claiming that sales of induction cooktops at a store have surged over the past two days. The clip is being shared amid rumours of fuel shortages linked to tensions in West Asia. Nasser Saleh said his father had predicted the rise in demand and ordered induction cooktops five days in advance. (Nasser Saleh/Instagram)

The clip shows a conversation between a father and his son discussing how sales at their shop have suddenly surged.

“People of Vizag are preparing themselves for a crisis, at least that is what the numbers say!” the caption of the post reads.

In the video, the son asks his father how many induction cooktops the shop normally sells in a day at Bombay Gaslight Stores in Vizag.

The father, who owns the store, replies that they usually sell only two or three units daily. The son then asks how many were sold in the last two days. The father says that the number has crossed 100 units.

The son, Nasser Saleh, further claims in the video that even at that moment customers were standing at the billing counter to purchase induction cooktops.

Saleh also said that his father had predicted a possible spike in demand and had placed an order for a large number of induction cooktops about five days in advance.

The video also shows a handwritten note kept at the shop, which claims that 93 induction cooktops had already been sold that day alone.

“That’s the impact of the ongoing war right now on the local shops of the city,” Saleh says in the video.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

