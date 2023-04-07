Man uses magnifying glass to burn wood and create portrait

The videos of artists practising solar pyrography are simply incredible to watch. There is something mesmerising about watching the artists create amazing artwork on wood by using sunlight and magnifying glass. Just like this video showing artist Gianni Nistico. The video has gone crazy viral online and may leave you stunned too. The image shows the artist creating a portrait by burning a wooden board using magnifying glass.(Instagram/@solar_pyro_g)

“Year 12, and I’m getting back into the swing of things. Can’t stop, won’t stop!!” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the artist holding a wooden board in one hand and a big magnifying glass in another. Throughout the video, the artist uses the lens to redirect sunlight into the board to burn it and create art.

The video was shared a few months ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 22.4 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the post has received several likes and comments.

