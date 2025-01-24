Man uses toilet jet spray to clean tea container on train. Internet demands action

A shocking video showing a man washing a tea container with a jet spray inside a train's toilet has gone viral, igniting widespread outrage on social media. The clip, posted by content creator Ayub on Instagram, has already garnered an astonishing 89 million views, and its disturbing content has left many viewers appalled. A video showing a man cleaning a tea container using a train toilet’s jet spray has gone viral.(Instagram/yt_ayubvlogger23)

The disturbing scene

In the undated video, the man is seen standing inside the cramped and unsanitary toilet of a train, holding a tea container. He uses the toilet's jet spray to wash the container, while the caption “Train ki chai” (Train’s tea) adds to the discomfort. The scene quickly sparked a flurry of reactions, as many questioned the cleanliness and hygiene of food preparation in such unsanitary conditions.

Watch the clip here:

Public outrage

The video has triggered a wave of angry comments across various platforms. One user expressed disbelief, writing, "This is absolutely disgusting! How can anyone drink tea prepared in such conditions?" Another said, "This is why I avoid train food, it’s not just about taste, it’s about hygiene too!" A third commented, "A new low in train hygiene standards. This is beyond inappropriate!" Many users are urging the authorities to take action and ensure that hygiene standards in trains are strictly enforced.

One comment simply read, "What kind of an example is this for others?" while another noted, "I can’t believe people still drink tea in trains, knowing this could happen." Some users even pointed out the need for better training for those handling food and beverages in public transportation. "This should be a wake-up call for the railway authorities," another user added.

Despite the outrage, some users seemed to take the incident lightly, with one writing, "Guess that’s how they make it ‘extra strong’!" However, the majority of the comments reflect a growing frustration over the lack of hygiene in public transport.

HT.com has been unable to verify the exact location of the incident or the authenticity of the video.