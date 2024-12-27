MP man hangs under train coach for 290 km journey, caught during rolling test. Video

In a startling incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, a man was discovered hiding under a coach of the Danapur Express on Thursday. Even more shocking, he had travelled an astonishing 290 kilometres from Itarsi to Jabalpur clinging beneath the train's coach, dangerously perched between the wheels. Man travelled 290 km clinging under train in MP; caught by RPF during routine check, probe started. (X)

The unusual find was made during a rolling test conducted near the Jabalpur railway station by the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) department staff. They were performing a routine under-gear inspection when they spotted the man lying precariously under the S4 coach of the train.

Routine check leads to shocking revelation

According to a report by Free Press Journal, the railway employees were conducting their standard under-gear check when the startling discovery was made. The man was found lying in the trolley beneath the coach, visibly disoriented. A video of him being forced out from under the train has since gone viral on social media.

The man, whose identity remains unknown, admitted to boarding the train at Itarsi. Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials were immediately summoned to the scene.

RPF takes custody, investigation underway

The RPF officers arrived promptly and extricated the man from his dangerous hiding spot. The video circulating on social media shows the man, appearing inebriated, being removed from beneath the train. It is unclear how he managed to access such a perilous position in the train's trolley.

As per Free Press Journal, the RPF has taken the man into custody and lodged a case against him. Officials are investigating the matter further to uncover more details about the incident.

The shocking video has drawn widespread attention, with many expressing disbelief at the man's daring—and highly dangerous—journey. Railway officials have raised concerns over the risks posed to both passengers and railway staff by such reckless acts.

Further updates are expected as the interrogation progresses.