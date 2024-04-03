 Man vomits live worm after complaining of abdominal pain. Viral X post explains what happened | Trending - Hindustan Times
Man vomits live worm after complaining of abdominal pain. Viral X post explains what happened

ByTrisha Sengupta
Apr 03, 2024 10:01 PM IST

The viral story of a man vomiting a live worm has prompted several X users to share similar tales.

An X post about a man vomiting a worm has gone viral. Shared by a user of the microblogging platform, Pharmacist Emeka, the post explains how the patient came to a pharmacy complaining of abdominal pain and an urge to vomit.

The image shows the live worm that a man vomited after complaining of abdominal pain. (X/@StarBede)
The image shows the live worm that a man vomited after complaining of abdominal pain. (X/@StarBede)

“Yesterday, a patient walked into the pharmacy with complaints of abdominal pain and an urge to vomit. The pharmacist asked him when last he dewormed himself and said it’s been years,” wrote the X user.

In the following lines, the X user explained that he was prescribed a medicine which he took at night. When he woke up in the morning, he had a “strong urge to vomit”. He ended up vomiting a live worm.

Take a look at the entire post about the worm here:

The post was shared a day ago. Since then, it has gone crazy viral. Till now, the share has accumulated more than 7.7 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

What did X users say about this video of a worm?

“If I vomit live warm, I will faint 50 times,” posted an X user.

“I’d rather have this inside me than vomit it out through my mouth,” joined another.

“Reminds me of a childhood friend that coughed out a live worm while we were playing as kids,” recalled a third.

“I don’t think I will ever be the same if I vomit this through my mouth,” commented a fourth.

“I swear if I hadn't experienced this before, I would have said it was a lie. However, when I was younger, I used to shit live worms, and I once vomited live worms on my mum's bed. It was so scary,” added a fifth.

“In secondary school, I once had this issue; my mom dewormed me, and I went to school the next morning. In class, I kept feeling something crawling out of my neck to my throat. After drinking water twice, I had to dip my fingers in and pull it out. It was exactly this one in the video,” wrote a sixth.

