Man waves rifle in busy Kanpur market after car parked in middle of road triggers fight. Watch

A recent incident in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, has raised eyebrows and stirred debates over road discipline and public safety. A video, now widely shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), showcases a man wielding a long-barrel pistol during a road rage incident. According to Jagran, the heated exchange erupted after a car blocked traffic as its driver allegedly stepped out to buy flowers. Man in Kanpur wielded rifle in road rage incident; viral video sparked outrage.(X/@gharkekalesh)

Eyewitnesses report that the stationary vehicle disrupted the flow of traffic, triggering frustration among other drivers. What started as a verbal disagreement between the commuters and one of the passengers in the car escalated rapidly when another man emerged from the vehicle, brandishing a rifle and intimidating those around him.

Public reaction: Outcry for action

The viral footage has left many viewers stunned, raising concerns over the region's public safety. The exact date of the incident remains unclear, but its impact has been immediate and widespread. The post was shared by the user 'gharkekalesh' and captioned, “Normal Kanpur Road-Rage Kalesh (There were four people sitting in the car. The driver stopped in the middle of the road and went to buy flowers. People around were asking him to move. Then, the real ‘Dabangg’ guy got out of the car with a rifle to take matters into his own hands).”

With over 460k views and a torrent of reactions, social media users expressed a mix of shock, anger, and frustration.

Social media reactions

One user remarked, “This is beyond outrageous. Such reckless behaviour shouldn’t be tolerated—strict action must be taken!” Another chimed in, “Unfortunately, this isn’t surprising for UP. We’ve seen too many incidents like this before.” A third noted, “The fact that people think they own the roads and can behave this way is worrying. We need better policing and awareness.”

Some, however, highlighted the broader problem of road etiquette and law enforcement gaps. One comment read, “Incidents like this highlight deeper issues in our system. When will we see real change?”