Man who didn’t want cat shares video with adorable new kitty named Goku. Watch
It isn't uncommon to hear stories about people who may have initially been hesitant about getting a pet but soon grew to love their animal endlessly. If you're someone who enjoys witnessing such tales, then here is a clip you must check out. This recording shows a man who never thought he'd want a cat hanging out with his new feline friend named Goku. The video is so wholesome that it may just melt your heart.
Posted on Reddit on January 18, this clip is almost 15 seconds long. The recording has been shared with a descriptive caption. It reads, "I'm the type of guy who never wanted cats, but I promised my girlfriend she'd get one if she moved to my town... I'm happy she kept me on my promise. Meet Goku, my buddy".
The video opens to a shot of a cat who is in the process of sitting down. The feline perches its head on the camera man's arm and cuddles onto him.
Check out this wholesome interaction below:
If watching that recording made you swoon, then know that you're not alone. Since being shared on the subreddit 'aww', this post has captured the attention of netizens. It currently has almost 97,500 upvotes and has simultaneously accumulated over 1,000 comments. Given the clip's high cuteness quotient, it is no surprise that these figures are quickly rising.
Here's how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, "Man got a cat and got his girlfriend to move in with him. He's operating on an entirely different level".
Another individual wrote, "A lot of people think they aren’t cat people because they’ve never been around a cat that trusted them. Once you earn the trust of a cat, you convert". “Bro that little guy loves you. You're a lucky dude, that kind of kitty love is incredibly special,” read one comment under the share.
What are your thoughts on this share?
