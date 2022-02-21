Home / Trending / Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s gesture for little boy wins hearts
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s gesture for little boy wins hearts

  • Manchester United captain Harry Maguire did a knee-slide celebration after scoring a header as requested by a little boy suffering from cancer.
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire hugging River Rhodes, a young fan.&nbsp;(manchesterunited/Instagram )
Manchester United captain Harry Maguire hugging River Rhodes, a young fan. (manchesterunited/Instagram )
Published on Feb 21, 2022 02:08 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Football is more than just a sport as some things related to it are beyond winning or losing. In a story that will melt your heart, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire made a beautiful gesture on the field after scoring a goal during a Premier League match against Leeds United. River Rhodes, a young Manchester United fan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for a cancerous tumour according to his Go Fund Me page, had requested Maguire to score a header for him and do a knee-slide celebration after that. 

The central defender kept his word and did exactly that after he opened the scoring with a header during the 34th minute of the match as they beat Leeds United 4-2. 

Manchester United shared the story in a post on Instagram along with a photo showing Harry Maguire hugging River Rhodes when they had met. 

The caption to it reads, “Friends for life”. 

See the Instagram post below: 

“He delivered on his promise,” an Instagram user commented. “That touched my heart,” wrote another user along with a tearful face emoji. “That is what football is about,” commented a third.

Harry Maguire had met River Rhodes and brought him many gifts and posted the cute interaction of their meeting on his Instagram handle three days ago. 

Watch the video below:

What do you think of this sporting gesture? 

