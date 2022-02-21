Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s gesture for little boy wins hearts

Football is more than just a sport as some things related to it are beyond winning or losing. In a story that will melt your heart, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire made a beautiful gesture on the field after scoring a goal during a Premier League match against Leeds United. River Rhodes, a young Manchester United fan, who is undergoing chemotherapy for a cancerous tumour according to his Go Fund Me page, had requested Maguire to score a header for him and do a knee-slide celebration after that.

The central defender kept his word and did exactly that after he opened the scoring with a header during the 34th minute of the match as they beat Leeds United 4-2.

Manchester United shared the story in a post on Instagram along with a photo showing Harry Maguire hugging River Rhodes when they had met.

The caption to it reads, “Friends for life”.

“He delivered on his promise,” an Instagram user commented. “That touched my heart,” wrote another user along with a tearful face emoji. “That is what football is about,” commented a third.

Harry Maguire had met River Rhodes and brought him many gifts and posted the cute interaction of their meeting on his Instagram handle three days ago.

