Manipur man dives into raging floodwaters to save drowning dog, wins hearts. Watch

A video circulating on social media captures a heartwarming moment when a man from Manipur jumped into floodwaters to rescue a drowning dog caught in a strong stream. According to the caption, the man braved the fast-moving current to reach the terrified animal, which had been swept away. The video shows the man approaching the animal carefully and bringing it back to safety.(X/@diana_warep)

Described in the caption as a “man with a golden heart,” he can be seen jumping into the water without hesitation for his own safety. He carefully approaches the confused and frightened dog, lifts it into his arms, and brings it back to safety as onlookers cheer.

“Humanity exists. Brave soul exists. Thanks to all the persons involved in saving the life of the dog,” the user who shared the video on X wrote. The clip moved many viewers, who praised the man's selfless act and hailed him as a true hero.

Take a look at the video here.

Social media users flooded the comments with admiration, calling for authorities to recognise and reward his courageous deed. “Best friend” indeed, many remarked, referencing the bond between humans and dogs.

Rain, flash floods in Northeast

The rescue comes amid severe flooding in Manipur, where heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc. According to officials, 3,802 people have been affected and 883 houses damaged by floods and landslides across the state in the past 48 hours.

Across the northeastern states, at least 19 people have been killed, dozens are feared trapped, and more than 12,000 have been affected as relentless rains triggered deadly landslides, flash floods, and widespread destruction. Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh have been among the hardest hit, with roads washed away, homes reduced to rubble and thousands left homeless.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for several northeastern states, warning of more torrential rain in the days to come.