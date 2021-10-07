Home / Trending / Manish Sisodia tweets about five-year-old ‘new little friend’ who knows 3 different languages
Manish Sisodia tweets about five-year-old ‘new little friend’ who knows 3 different languages

The image shows Manish Sisodia along with his ‘new little friend’.(Twitter/@msisodia)
The image shows Manish Sisodia along with his ‘new little friend’.(Twitter/@msisodia)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:53 PM IST
By Trisha Sengupta

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia recently took to Twitter to share a post about a ‘new little friend’ he made. His post has now left people amazed. There is a possibility the post will have the same effect on you too.

“Today, I made a new little friend. At the age of five, he is fluent in three different languages: French, Sanskrit, and English. It was really nice to meet you, Hiten,” he tweeted. Along with the tweet, Manish Sisodia also shared two images of him with the little one.

The post has been shared a few hours ago. Since being tweeted, the share has gathered more than 2,100 likes and counting. The post has also accumulated various comments.

“Wow, such talented,” wrote a Twitter user. “So sweet,” posted another. “Just amazing,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Manish Sisodia?

