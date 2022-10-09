Man's bowling skill with ping pong balls wins over the Internet. Watch viral video

You may have seen people playing bowling games by releasing a ball towards pins at clubs or elsewhere. But have you ever seen someone knocking down the pins with ping-pong balls, that too, in one go? In case you never have, here's a video that captures just the same. The man's amazing skills have stunned netizens, and it may have the same effect on you.

The video was originally posted six years ago on the YouTube channel Takkyuu Geinin. It gained traction again after it was reshared on Twitter by Harsh Goenka with the caption, "So cool." He also posted the hashtag #tabletennis with the video. The video shows a man propelling ping pong balls to knock over pins. And netizens can't stop gushing over his perfect shot each time.

Watch the video shared by Harsh Goenka right here:

Since being shared a day ago on Twitter, the video has received more than one lakh views, over 2,520 likes and several comments.

"They probably would have done wonders if they had stuck to either of the sports - bowling or table tennis," posted a Twitter user. "TT or Bowling or TT Bowling," commented another. "Too good - must have taken a lot to get it right," expressed a third. "Really cool, like we have fusion food. This is fusion games," wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON