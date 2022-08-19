Man’s conversation with daughter about his pic with someone ‘pretty famous’ is hilarious

If you are a regular user of the Internet, you may be aware of the posts that document funny conversations between dads and their children. There is a latest inclusion to that category and this post is about a father telling his daughter that he took a picture with someone ‘pretty famous’. Turns out, the dad ended up getting a picture with singer Harry Styles.

The daughter Noëy took to Twitter to share about the incident which has left people chuckling. “My dad was like ‘I met a guy today apparently he’s pretty famous’. I’m like ‘cool, who.’ He like ‘idk his name’ then sends a picture. Tell me why it’s Harry Styles. Lol,” she wrote and posted the image that her father captured. While replying to her own post, the daughter also added, “My dad is loving this lol. He said this is confirmation that all his dad jokes are funny lol.”

Take a look at the post that shows the man with Harry Styles:

Since being shared, the post has gone viral with over 5.3 lakh likes. The share has also been retweeted over 25,000 times. The tweet has prompted people to share various comments. “Harry just be meeting everyone’s parents but the fans,” joked a Twitter user. “My parents met Emma Stone at an event. Didn’t know who she was but was told she was a famous actress. Emma’s companion offered to take the pic and instead of asking him to be in the pic, too, they said Sure. It was Andrew Garfield,” shared another. “So cute. Your dad is awesome,” wrote a third.

