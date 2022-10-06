Man's never-seen-before technique to peel eggs earns reshare from YouTube. Watch

Many of us love eating boiled eggs, but there's the chore of peeling them. While many crack and roll the boiled eggs to remove the outer shell, others use a spoon to do the mundane task. Adding to that list is a trick that magically removes the shell without actually removing it. And this video posted online shows how. The video attracted netizens' attention, so much so that YouTube reshared it on their official, verified Instagram page.

"Brb boiling eggs tonight just to do this," read the caption of the video reshared by YouTube. They also tagged Max Klymenko, the man who takes us through the amazing egg peeling technique. In the video, Klymenko says, "This is how you peel an egg without peeling an egg." He then makes a relatively large hole at one end and a small one at the other. Wondering how these holes will help you peel an egg? Well, watch the video below to know what happens next.

Watch the video reshared by YouTube on Instagram below:

The video was posted a day ago and it has since received 12,500 likes. The share has also received mixed reactions from netizens in comments.

"Works with hardboiled only," posted an individual. "I'll try!!!" wrote another. "Eggcellent," commented a third. "Oh bro, I love this guy. He's very good at making videos like these," shared a fourth. "Wow," posted a fifth with a heart emoticon.