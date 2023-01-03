Man’s post on email to professor who keeps misspelling his name gets Twitter’s support

It is not uncommon for people to get the spelling of someone’s name wrong. What to do in such a situation? While some tend to correct the other person, there are those who leave the situation to be as it is. This Twitter user chose the former approach and emailed his professor who kept misspelling his name. His post has now gone viral on Twitter.

“This email I sent to my professor that kept misspelling my name was my girlboss moment,” he wrote and shared a screenshot of the mail. “Hello Professor. In regards to the paper, I will do that. However, I just wanted to ask why you misspell my name with every email when it is on the screen? I just find it unpleasant how you get the spelling of "Aktiengesellschaft" correctly in the same email where you misspell my name that is clearly written on the screen. Kindest regards. Saeed (not Saed, Seead, or Saad),” he wrote.

Take a look at the tweet below:

this email I sent to my professor that kept misspelling my name was my girlboss moment pic.twitter.com/lckub3vMjY — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) January 1, 2023

The post was shared two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2.7 lakh likes. Furthermore, the post was retweeted close to 12,000 times. People took to the comments section to share their opinion.

Here are some of the comments that show how Twitter reacted:

“My last name is Kelly. I can’t tell you the amount of emails I get that read ‘Hi Kelly’,” shared a Twitter user. “I'm a professor. YES PLEASE DO THIS. Another student mentioned during office hours that I kept putting another student's apostrophe in the wrong place in her name, but she was too afraid to say anything. I WANT TO GET YOUR NAME RIGHT. Please tell us!” expressed another. “My first name is always misspelt and I've only had one person apologise for it. I did have an art teacher tell me I pronounce my last name wrong because of how it's spelled. Was like sure, take it up with my ancestors,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON