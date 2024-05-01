 Man’s post on ‘unnecessary family ties’ at Indian workplace strikes a chord with people | Trending - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 01, 2024
New Delhi
Man’s post on ‘unnecessary family ties’ at Indian workplace strikes a chord with people

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 01, 2024 08:50 AM IST

An X user claimed that employers in India form “unnecessary family ties” with employees to “fool" them into working more.

A post by X user Siddharth about his cousin’s boss, who was upset when the cousin left his job after a decade, has sparked a viral discussion. In his share, he claimed that the boss is attempting to manipulate his cousin's emotions by claiming, “I treated you like a brother”. Siddharth also said employers establish "unnecessary family ties" with employees to avoid paying for "overtime and extra work".

A man’s X post on “unnecessary family ties” at the Indian workplace has gone viral. (Unsplash/Annie Spratt)
A man’s X post on “unnecessary family ties” at the Indian workplace has gone viral. (Unsplash/Annie Spratt)

“In India we still have this uncle and bhaiya thing which exploits workers at the workplace. Don’t hike the salary, say we are like family and fool the workers. Unnecessary 'family ties' at work to save paying on overtime and extra work,” Siddharth wrote on X.

Also Read: Google techie on boss, half his team getting laid off at night: ‘My hands were shaking’

“Professionalism is extremely important when you have a job. No didi or bhaiya. The company will never belong to you. It’s just a trap,” he added.

Siddharth shared a personal anecdote to illustrate his point further. “In a construction contract I signed, the contractor immediately said ‘We are like brothers from today’. He meant in case we have to sort out some differences. I replied, ‘We will be like brothers once the contract is completed, it is a professional relationship as money is involved here’,” he tweeted.

Take a look at the entire tweet here:

The post, shared just a day ago, has sparked a vibrant discussion. With over 39,000 views and nearly 500 likes, it's clear that this topic has struck a chord with people.

What did X users say about this workplace-related post?

“Couldn’t have said it better!” commented an X user.

“It is just a way to emotionally coerce a person to undervalue themselves. Nothing more than emotional blackmail,” expressed another.

Also Read: Employee quits job after boss cancels his annual leave. See viral text exchange

“I'm afraid you have taken a dig at the whole CA Fraternity. But I completely agree with your post!” commented a third.

“The amount of risk an employer takes is larger than an employee's. It's very naive to think they will give an equal or fair share in the profits. Employee class needs to be very clear and should always look for opportunities that benefit them rather than falling for the "we are a family" trap,” argued.

“Very common. Also, never believe in any verbal promises of promotion in future by any boss. If you are good enough, let them do it now. I learnt it the hard way. People loyal to companies are paid the least in India. Job hoppers the highest,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this X user’s post on “unnecessary family ties” at work?

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral Video, Photos from India and around the world
News / Trending / Man’s post on ‘unnecessary family ties’ at Indian workplace strikes a chord with people
© 2024 HindustanTimes
