Man's spot-on mimicry of Nikhil Kamath makes Zerodha billionaire go ROFL. Viral video

A content creator's spot-on imitation of Nikhil Kamath from his hugely popular podcast has caught the attention of the Zerodha co-founder himself. Rohit Raghvendra on Thursday shared a video on Instagram of him mimicking Kamath's signature style of speaking with guests on the "WTF is" podcast. Rohit Raghvendra's imitation of Nikhil Kamath caught the attention of the Zerodha co-founder himself.

"You can't ask such intense questions while also serving me some fancy food, I can only focus on one thing," the content creator said in the caption of the video, which is quickly going viral. The food reference was a nod to the elaborate meals often served to Kamath and his guests during the course of the interviews that run over two hours.

In Raghvendra's case, the creator simply placed in front of him a banana with a fork.

Among the several points he spoke in Kamath's style, Raghvendra pretended to be asking intense questions to someone working in the creator economy.

In the hilarious video, the Instagram comic picked up Kamath's tone and body language while delivering his mock-deep questions.

The first question was: "What's your advice to someone who went viral for slapping their brother in a Rakshabandhan reel but now wants to start a meditation podcast?"

He also asked his imaginary guest for a "mental model" that a rickshaw driver in Delhi could use to build a creator economy model side-hustle.

Watch the video here:

Rohit Raghvendra's video found its way to Nikhil Kamath hours after he published it on Instagram. The Zerodha billionaire dropped a “rolling on the floor laughing” emoji in the comments.

Among others who reacted to the spoof was BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover. “Hilarious,” said the Instagram-savvy former Shark Tank India judge.

(Also Read: Did Nikhil Kamath just apply for a 3-month internship? Indian-origin CEO reacts to his unexpected request)

Nikhil Kamath, who has over 1.58 million subscribers on YouTube, has interviewed a range of people from different walks of life. Apart from a string of entrepreunders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, age-reversing millionaire Bryan Johnson, actor Ranbir Kapoor are few of the guests on his podcast.

(Also Read: US millionaire Bryan Johnson leaves billionaire Nikhil Kamath’s interview midway)