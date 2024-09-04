Married prison officer who was caught having sex with inmate shows off ankle tag, calls it ‘very demure’

A female prison officer who earlier created controversy after having sex with an inmate on camera made headlines again and for all the wrong reasons. This time, she was seen showing off her ankle tag while calling it “very demure” and “very cutesy”. She quoted the viral TikTok trend while recording a video during a party at a daytime club. 30-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu, who was caught having sex with a prisoner, shows off her ankle tag. (Screengrab)

30-year-old Linda De Sousa Abreu was caught with serial burglar Linton Weirich in his cell. Following the scandal, she pleaded guilty to misconduct in a public office act at Isleworth Crown Court. Police launched an investigation against her after a video of her having sex went viral on social media.

What caused the recent controversy?

In the recent controversial video, De Sousa is stroking her tag with her foot up on a table. She is also heard saying, "Very mindful, very cutesy, very demure."

In conversation with the Sun, a source stated “It’s disgusting she has no shame,” adding, “She is laughing her head off and looks happy she has a tag to show off.”

The source further told the outlet, “She disgraced herself in a public office and now she has no care whatsoever for the punishment.” The person added, “Clearly if she thinks her ankle tag is like a piece of jewellery, she didn’t think it was a big deal."

De Sousa is subjected to “strict” bail conditions, including leaving her Portuguese passport in police possession. She cannot apply for international travel documents or enter any UK travel ports.

During De Sousa’s hearing at Isleworth Crown Court, Judge Martin Edmunds also clarified that she was under an electronically monitored curfew between 7 pm and 9 am each day.