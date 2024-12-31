Massive Indian celebrity spotted at crowded Christmas market in the UK. Can you see him in this viral video?

Indian celebrity Jr NTR was recently spotted at a crowded Christmas market in the UK. Walking through the festive crowd in an unassuming manner, the RRR star blended in like any other visitor. Despite the raging popularity of RRR on the global stage, few of the market’s visitors recognised the star. However, a Scottish content creator did spot Jr NTR and captured a clip of him on camera. Spot the Indian celebrity in this viral video from Scotland.(Instagram/@landscapes_shotz)

“Did I spot an Indian celebrity in the Christmas market?” the content creator asked while sharing the video on Instagram. The clip was taken at a Christmas market in Edinburgh, Scotland that was packed with visitors.

Watch the video below:

The video captures a blink-and-you-miss it appearance from Jr NTR as he walked through the crowd, drawing little attention to himself. The Telugu stat was seen bundled up in a black jacket to keep warm in the British winters.

The Scottish content creator who captured the video also provided a glowing overview of the star in his caption. “Jr NTR: A dynamic force in Indian cinema and a true icon of Telugu films! With stellar performances in recent blockbusters like RRR and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, he continues to redefine excellence. Known for his powerful acting, electrifying dance moves, and unmatched versatility, he’s a global star taking Telugu cinema to new heights,” the Instagram page wrote.

Jr NTR in the UK

Jr NTR not only visited the market but also posed for pictures with fans who recognised him. At least one fan said he engaged in a lengthy conversation with the star.

The actor is currently holidaying in the UK with wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. He had earlier been photographed in London, visiting Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland with his family.

Videos shared online showed Jr NTR waiting in queue to get on a ride and buying a toy for his son.