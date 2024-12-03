MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore paid disabled man's college fees, he writes to him years later. See post

Indian entrepreneur and founder of MBA Chai Wala Prafull Billore shared a heartwarming story of helping a physically challenged man by paying his college fees after the latter reached out to him years later. Prafull Billore said that Bude Singh reached out to him recently to share that he has been hired by a company in Bengaluru.(X/@pbillore141)

"I wanted to share a moment of personal satisfaction and reflection with you. Four years ago, I helped a young man named Bude Singh, who hails from Kukshi district in Dhar, by paying his college fee of ₹75,000," he wrote.

"Bude, who is physically handicapped, had faced significant challenges in his journey, but he never let those challenges define him," he explained.

He added that Singh reached out to him recently to share that he has been hired by a company in Bengaluru.

"Today, I am thrilled to learn that Bude is now employed at Groww in Bangalore, a testament to his resilience, hard work, and determination. It is incredibly fulfilling to see how far he has come and how the support he received has contributed to his success," he said.

Take a look at the post here:

The entrepreneur said that the message reminded of the "power of a small act of kindness" and the difference it can make in someone’s life. "I am proud to have been part of his journey," he wrote.

Internet praises kind gesture

He shared screenshots of Singh's text messages to him. "Sir ji mera groww company mein job laggyi hai," he wrote, sharing a photo of his work ID card.

The post which amassed over 600,000 views was flooded with comments from users who praised Billore for his 'wholesome' gesture. "Congratulations to Bude and so happy that you helped a soul," said one user, while another wrote," Wow! That's great! Nice gesture prafull bhai"

(Also read: How a 21-year-old made $3.1 million this year from a side hustle she started in her garage at 16)

"That’s amazing! It’s incredible how a small act of kindness can create such a big impact. Hats off to both you and Bude!," said a third user.