Meerut couple marries at Uttarakhand temple amid heavy snowfall: ‘Prabhu ka ashirwad mil gaya’

We have seen weddings in unusual places, from beaches to mountain tops. But a recent wedding on the occasion of Basant Panchami has captured special attention online because of the extreme weather and the powerful setting. The couple married at Triyuginarayan Temple, unaware that snow would hit their wedding day. (@mahendrasemwal1/Instagram)

A couple from Meerut chose to get married at the famous Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand, not knowing that heavy snowfall would begin on their wedding day.

A recent viral video captured the newly married bride and groom walking back through thick snow after the wedding.

The video was shared on Instagram by Mahendra Semwal and has gone viral.

Triyuginarayan Temple in Uttarakhand is a famous and spiritual place. It is believed to be the site where Lord Shiva and Parvati were married. Because of this, the temple is very special for couples who wish to begin their married life there.

Wedding amid heavy snowfall: In the video, the bride is seen wearing a bright red lehenga. Because of the freezing cold, she has layered herself with a jacket over her clothes.

A woman behind her is carefully lifting and carrying the long lehenga so it does not touch the snowy ground. The groom is also seen layered up with jackets over a sherwani.

The setting of the video has taken the spotlight, with snow falling all around as the newly married couple return from the temple with smiles on their faces.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.