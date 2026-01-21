70- year old UP ‘uncle’ gets 22 million views for his first vlog in just 48 hours: ‘Mujhe vlog banana nahi ata'

We often say age is just a number and that it is never too late to try something new. One 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has proved this in the most heart-warming way. Within just 47 hours, his simple and honest video crossed 22.2 million views on Instagram. (@instauncle_9/Instagram)

At an age when many people slow down, he picked up a phone and started vlogging.

Within just 48 hours, his simple and honest vlogging crossed 22.2 million views on Instagram, turning him into an internet sensation.

Innocent first vlog: The man is Vinod Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. In his first video, he introduces himself in a shy and gentle way, saying he has never made a vlog before but wants to try something new to pass his time.

The video begins with him saying, “70 saal ki umar mein apna pehla vlog bana raha hoon.”

He then explains that he does not know how to vlog, yet he is trying because he wants to spend his time in a meaningful way.

“Mujhe vlog banana nahi ata par mai koshish kar raha hoon,” he says.

His honesty and innocence made viewers smile and reminded many of their own parents and grandparents.

