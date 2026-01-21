70- year old UP ‘uncle’ gets 22 million views for his first vlog in just 48 hours: ‘Mujhe vlog banana nahi ata'
Vinod Kumar went viral after posting his innocent first vlog at the age of 70.
We often say age is just a number and that it is never too late to try something new. One 70-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has proved this in the most heart-warming way.
At an age when many people slow down, he picked up a phone and started vlogging.
Within just 48 hours, his simple and honest vlogging crossed 22.2 million views on Instagram, turning him into an internet sensation.
Innocent first vlog:
The man is Vinod Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. In his first video, he introduces himself in a shy and gentle way, saying he has never made a vlog before but wants to try something new to pass his time.
The video begins with him saying, “70 saal ki umar mein apna pehla vlog bana raha hoon.”
He then explains that he does not know how to vlog, yet he is trying because he wants to spend his time in a meaningful way.
“Mujhe vlog banana nahi ata par mai koshish kar raha hoon,” he says.
His honesty and innocence made viewers smile and reminded many of their own parents and grandparents.
Instagram users quickly filled the comments with messages of support and admiration after the video went viral.
One of the users commented, “Age is just a number, uncle.”
A second user commented, “Lage raho uncle! Hum aapke saath hai.”
A third user commented, “Keep it up, Dada Ji... There is no age for learning.... You proved this code very well.”
“Believe me, Uncle Ji. Most of our parents are also like you. Mann khush kardiya apne,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 20, 2026, and since then, it has gained more than 22.2 million views and 1.6 million likes.