25-year-old father with ₹10,000 salary raises three kids: 'An age when most are starting their careers'

As daily expenses keep rising, it is becoming almost impossible for low-income earners to survive. An X post has gone viral after it revealed that a young man raises three children on a salary of ₹10,000. Singh shared this reality on X (formerly Twitter) after closely observing the watchman’s life. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

Sanjeev Singh shared this reality on X (formerly Twitter) after observing the watchman’s life closely.

“The watchman in our apartment, barely 25, had his third child... He makes less than 10k from two jobs,” the caption of the post reads.

Singh wrote that the young man works two jobs but still earns less than ₹10,000 each month.

In the post, Singh highlighted that at an age when most people are just starting their careers, the young watchman is already responsible for five lives while earning a minimum wage.

“So many young people are trapped in the same cycle of poverty. Policy and awareness haven't reached those who need them most,” the post adds.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.