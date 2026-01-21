25-year-old father with ₹10,000 salary raises three kids: 'An age when most are starting their careers'
A Patna resident highlighted the harsh reality of a young father raising three children on a ₹10,000 salary while working two jobs.
As daily expenses keep rising, it is becoming almost impossible for low-income earners to survive. An X post has gone viral after it revealed that a young man raises three children on a salary of ₹10,000.
Sanjeev Singh shared this reality on X (formerly Twitter) after observing the watchman’s life closely.
“The watchman in our apartment, barely 25, had his third child... He makes less than 10k from two jobs,” the caption of the post reads.
Singh wrote that the young man works two jobs but still earns less than ₹10,000 each month.
In the post, Singh highlighted that at an age when most people are just starting their careers, the young watchman is already responsible for five lives while earning a minimum wage.
“So many young people are trapped in the same cycle of poverty. Policy and awareness haven't reached those who need them most,” the post adds.
X users reacted to the post with shock and concern. One of the users commented, “This is exactly why financial literacy + reproductive healthcare + awareness need to be local and accessible.”
A second user commented, “To sustain five lives on that income isn't financial management, it is a daily act of self-erasure where he likely silently starves his own body just to keep the roof over theirs.”
“Having three children with this salary is not a policy failure. This is a lack of basic common sense,” another user commented.
The post was shared on January 20, 2026, and since then, it has gained 1.24 lakh views and numerous comments.