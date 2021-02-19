Meet Elizabeth Ann, the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret. Watch

A post shared on official Twitter profile of US Fish and Wildlife has now left people surprised, as well as, happy. The share contains images of Elizabeth Ann – first-ever cloned black-footed ferret.

“Cutting-edge science and a blast from the past! Meet Elizabeth Ann. She’s the first-ever cloned black-footed ferret, created from the frozen cells of a ferret that died more than 30 years ago,” they wrote while sharing the pictures. The tweet is complete with a link of a blog which explains how scientists have successfully cloned the endangered black-footed ferret. It also describes the importance of this feat in protecting this species.

While replying to their own post, the organisation also shared updates about Elizabeth Ann. In one such tweet they mentioned, “Elizabeth Ann will not be released in the wild. She’s being cared for at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Black Footed Ferret Conservation Center in Colorado.” In another, they shared a video of the animal.

“Awesome! Great to keep this animal moving in the right direction. My Grandmother and Grandfather rediscovered them on their ranch in Wyoming when their ranch Dog Shep brought the ferret to the porch. Now we are at this point. Unbelievable. Truly amazing,” shared a Twitter user. “Amazing,” expressed another. “Wow,” wrote a third.

Elizabeth Ann was born on December 10 last year, reports National Geographic. The moniker of the animal wasn’t chosen for any specific reason, rather it was taken from a list by National Black-footed Ferret Conservation Center.

