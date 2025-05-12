Meet Mr Jio, the resident pup of Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Drive in Mumbai; internet calls him ‘extremely friendly’

Mukesh Ambani's Jio World Drive not only houses different stores and restaurants but is also a home, sort of, to Mr Jio. A fun-loving and adorable dog, Mr Jio, "practically lives in the mall". Taking to Instagram recently, dog trainer Niti Mehta shared a video of the animal. Mr Jio plays around and also meets different people in Mumbai's Jio World Drive.

Jio World Drive's permanent resident, Mr Jio

The video started with Mr Jio sitting inside the mall. The words on the video read, "Meet the mall dog." The clip then shows Niti playing with and petting Mr Jio inside the mall. Another person is also seen spending time with the dog.

The words on the video further read, “Meet Mr Jio. He practically lives in the mall. And is an absolute sweetheart. He's allowed to roam around wherever he likes. He's an old man now, but has the energy of a puppy. He loves playing hide and seek. Loves getting some neck and pets.”

A dog that plays, ‘practically lives’ in the mall

"Everyone loves him including all the staff at the mall. So the next time you come to Jio mall in Mumbai..say hi to Mr Jio," it added. The video was shared with the caption, "Meet the real star of Jio World Drive today — say hi to Mr. Jio the pup at BKC! (waving hand and dog face emojis)."

Internet reacts to video of Mr Jio

Reacting to the clip, a person said, "Yes, he is extremely friendly and cute. Used to play with him every now and then when I was working at a brand there. He is mostly taken care of by the Saz staff. Very nice of them. This is how these souls should be allowed to be safe."

"I am glad humanity still exists. Hats off to the mall management for letting this sweet soul be a part of the mall. Highly appreciated and I hope I hope more and more malls and public places give way and spaces to these speechless souls," a comment read.

An Instagram user wrote, "My friend and I spent 20 minutes giving him love! And we even took pictures!!! He’s such a sweetheart." Another person said, "I have known this pup since he was sick and scared of humans. Used to sit in front of my store. I used to feed him dog food with the permission of the mall management. There are good people working in mall management." "This doggo is an absolute cutie. I had taken my dog along for a dinner where we met her and they both loved each other," wrote an Instagram user.