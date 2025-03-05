Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Meet the Indian-origin entrepreneur behind the first billion-dollar company by a South Asian woman

BySanya Jain
Mar 05, 2025 03:52 PM IST

Payal Kadakia is an Indian-American entrepreneur renowned for founding ClassPass, the first billion-dollar company established by a South Asian woman.

Forbes has released a list honouring South Asian women who are reshaping business and culture in America and using their influence to drive positive change. Among the more famous celebrities on the list (think Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Chanel CEO Leena Nair) is a name that may not be immediately familiar to many readers - Payal Kadakia.

Meet Payal Kadakia, the woman behind ClassPass.
Meet Payal Kadakia, the woman behind ClassPass.

Despite her relative obscurity – she does not even have a full-fledged Wikipedia page – Payal Kadakia has tasted the kind of success that most startup founders can only dream of. According to Forbes, her company, ClassPass, was the first billion-dollar company by a South Asian woman.

Here is all you need to know about Payal Kadakia and her journey:

Payal Kadakia is an Indian-American entrepreneur renowned for founding ClassPass, the first billion-dollar company established by a South Asian woman.

ClassPass is a monthly subscription service that provides users with access to a vast network of fitness studios, gyms, salons, and spas worldwide.

Born in Randolph, New Jersey, to Indian immigrant parents who were both chemists, Kadakia was raised in a family that valued education and cultural heritage.

She is a trained dancer who began learning traditional Indian dance at the age of three. Dance is a passion that she continues to pursue and, in fact, the hobby that led to her successful entrepreneurial journey.

According to CSQ, the idea for ClassPass came to Kadakia in 2011, when she was struggling to find a dance class after work while living in New York City.

Besides being the founder of ClassPass, she is also the founder and artistic director of The Sa Dance Company, through which she aims to promote Indian dance forms.

Kadakia holds a degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). She graduated in management science with a focus on operations research and a minor in economics in 2005.

According to Wired, before she built her fitness empire with ClassPass, Payal Kadakia worked at Bain & Company and Warner Music Group.

She is married to lawyer Nick Pujji. The couple tied the knot in 2016.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On