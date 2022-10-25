Memes galore on Twitter as WhatsApp restores after hours-long outage

Services of the meta-owned instant messaging app, WhatsApp, have been restored after hours long global outage that impacted millions of users worldwide. As people were not able to send and receive messages and calls through the application, they took to Twitter to share about the same, so much so that #WhatsAppDown started trending on Twitter. Many even shared hilarious memes. Now, as WhatsApp has been restored, people were quick enough to share this as well. They even posted funny tweets. We have compiled a few of them in this article.

Take a look at them below:

"#WhatsAppBack Come back to WhatsApp," tweeted an individual with an image.

A Twitter user posted a GIF and wrote, "It's working now."

Another shared hilarious Mark Zuckerberg meme.

"Twitter when #WhatsAppDown. Twitter when #WhatsAppBack," wrote an individual while sharing two images to highlight the difference.

Another individual shared Akshay Kumar's GIF and posted a caption.

A page on the micro-blogging site posted that 'WhatsApp started back' and shared a picture. The text on it reads, "Utsav Ki Taiyari Karo."

According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks the real-time status of various websites, more than 30,000 people reported outages online.

