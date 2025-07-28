Mercedes-Benz to allow Microsoft Teams calls while driving, internet calls it feature 'made for Bangalore traffic’

Mercedes-Benz will soon allow customers to take video calls while driving as part of its collaboration with Microsoft. The German carmaker will integrate Microsoft's enhanced Meetings for Teams app into its vehicles, allowing drivers to hop on a call with colleagues if they wish. Mercedes-Benz will soon allow customers to take video calls while driving (Representational image)

In a press release, the company said that its integration of the Microsoft Teams app will allow drivers to “use the in-car camera while driving, allowing other participants to see them during a meeting.” However, the driver will not be able to see any shared screens or slides while in motion as “the meeting video stream turns off automatically as soon as the camera is activated”.

Memes on Mercedes-Microsoft collab

Mercedes-Benz has called it “setting a new standard for in-car productivity” – but potential customers are calling it the worst thing that could happen to work-life balance, besides being a safety risk.

One X user called it a collaboration that “not a single soul” asked for.

The post went viral, racking up 1.7 million views and set of a meme storm on X.

“I thought that was a parody story when I first saw it. I can just imagine how that internal conversation went…. We’ve seen how Jaguar torched their brand.. we don’t want to be seen as derivative.. what does the GenZ intern who doesn’t have a drivers license think?” another user quipped.

“Can’t even have peace while driving now. Insane. Bring back the days of travel without constant connection,” a third said.

One person summed up the Mercedes-Microsoft integration with the help of one picture

Another called it “Literally putting the worst possible feature in to a car”.

“A car provides the means to travel from one location to another, but what drivers really need is a Monday morning meeting on the autobahn!” an X user said.

Several X users said that this feature alone would deter them from buying a Mercedes vehicle in the future. Others said it could prove “dangerous” or “distracting” while driving.

On Team BHP, one of India’s most popular car forums, reactions were similarly horrified.

“Looks like it was specially made for Bangalore. Anyway people are stuck in traffic, let’s make the most of it,” one user quipped.

“Oh that's great! Now they'll get to see me curse at the traffic all the way to my office now!” another joked.