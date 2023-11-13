Michael Vaughan gets haircut from roadside barber in Mumbai. Watch

Former England captain Michael Vaughan took to X to share a video of him getting a makeover ahead of a Diwali party in Mumbai. In the video, he can be seen enjoying a haircut and a head massage. What’s more, he opted for a roadside shop for this. England cricketer Michael Vaughan getting a haircut from a roadside barber in Mumbai. (X/@MichaelVaughan)

“Diwali party trim and head massage from my good friend Dinajayal on Ormiston Road in #Mumbai,” wrote Michael Vaughan while sharing a video on X.

The timelapse video shows Vaughan seated on a chair placed on the side of a road in Mumbai. His ‘good friend’ Dinajayal then gives him a haircut. Towards the end, he even gets a relaxing head massage.

Watch the video shared by Vaughan here:

On Monday, the cricketer returned to the same barber to get a shave. He shared a picture of himself on X and wrote, “Monday is shaving day on the Ormiston Road with my good friend Dinjayal.”

The posts, since being shared, have accumulated lakhs of likes and views. They have also received a flurry of comments from social media users.

Check out how X users reacted to the cricketer’s tweets:

“Happy Diwali to you and your family @MichaelVaughan. Sending you and your family lots of love,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Happy Diwali Vaughan. I hope you are having a good time in India.”

“Getting a professional haircut in an expensive showroom is a myth. You may get the best even on roadsides,” expressed a third.

A fourth wrote, “First with the haircut and now shaving. Obsession is unreal.”

“This is a positive thing I have seen today. Foreigners have come to support our street workers, showing trust in their work,” commented a fifth.

