Michelle Obama shares Nia Dennis’ viral floor routine video, gymnast reacts

A floor routine video of US gymnast Nia Dennis has gone all kinds of viral online. Her routine celebrating “black excellence” has earned words of praise from many, including former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Taking to Twitter, Obama re-shared Dennis’ floor route clip which was originally posted on the official Twitter account of UCLA Gymnastics team. “This is what #blackexcellence looks like. @DennisNia does it again!” they shared alongside the clip.

Obama, while sharing the clip, wrote, “Now that’s what I call fierce! You’re a star, @DennisNia!”

Take a look at the clip which has now won people over. Chances are it'll leave you mesmerised too.

Obama’s post, since being shared, has gathered tons of likes and comments. It has also gathered nearly 10.5 million views. People couldn’t stop sharing all sorts of comments on the post.

There is no greater honor than to have Michelle Obama give you a shout out. — Chris Waller (@MCWaller) January 26, 2021

Hope she scored a 10. It was an amazing performance. — Dianne (@DianneandDaisy) January 26, 2021

I love that her coaches and teammates bopped with her on the dance steps. The whole team was in on the vibe. Then she served up 59 crazy flip twists as easily as most of us tie up shoe laces, got back to boogie, and did it all again.... And she fine. — Adam Douglas (@ADouglasX) January 27, 2021

The 21-year-old gymnast also shared her reaction to the whole incident, especially about Obama’s tweet, while appearing on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. A video of her interview was also shared on the show’s official Twitter account.

Take a look:

The incredible UCLA gymnast @DennisNia talked to me about her viral video and it being posted by @MichelleObama. pic.twitter.com/FPJ3xR9qpj — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 28, 2021

What do you think of the videos?