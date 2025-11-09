Middle schoolers erupt in laughter after hearing viral ‘6-7’ at Broadway show

A crowd of middle school students was caught on video erupting in laughter after hearing the numbers “6-7” during a Broadway performance of Hadestown. The video was filmed by Sally Nardea, who attended the show and later shared the clip on TikTok.(Sally Nardea/TikTok)

The moment quickly went viral online, showing the audience cheering, waving their arms, and laughing loudly from the balcony.

According to Fox4news, the video was filmed by Sally Nardea, who attended the show and later shared the clip on TikTok.

The viral “6-7” moment:

In her post, Nardea explained that the laughter began when performer Rebecca Naomi Jones, who plays Persephone, said something like, “Sorry, everyone, we’ll take $6… $7” while collecting donations for Broadway Cares.

The mention of “6-7” sparked an immediate reaction from the students, who recognised it as part of a popular online trend that has been amusing young people.

The phrase “6-7” traces back to rapper Skrilla’s song Doot Doot (6 7), which includes the line, “6-7, I just bipped right on the highway.” It gained popularity after being used in edits featuring NBA player LaMelo Ball, who is 6'7".

After the video went viral, some social media users criticised the students, calling their behaviour embarrassing and disrespectful to the cast.

However, Nardea quickly stepped in to defend them. She clarified that the moment happened after the show had ended and that the young audience members had shown “perfectly fine etiquette” during the performance.

Laughter erupts at game:

A similar scene was reported at a basketball game, where students in the stands erupted in laughter and cheers after someone shouted “6-7” during play.

The video, shared widely on social media, showed the young crowd reacting in the same way as the Broadway audience.

Social media reacts:

Social media users were quick to criticise, calling the students’ reaction immature and disrespectful.

Some users argued that the laughter showed a lack of theatre etiquette, even if it happened after the show.

One of the users commented, "So inappropriate at a show. Especially one like Hadestown."

A second user commented, "This is so disrespectful. Teach your students how theatres work before taking them."

"Have they not learn public decency, like how you're gonna interrupt a show like this?" another user commented.

Others said the viral “6-7” trend had gone too far, with young audiences forgetting how to behave in public settings.