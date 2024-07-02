 Millionaire banker resigns, surrenders to police after he's seen punching woman in viral video | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Millionaire banker resigns, surrenders to police after he's seen punching woman in viral video

Edited by Sanya Jain
Jul 02, 2024 08:52 AM IST

A millionaire banker who was filmed punching a woman in the face in Brooklyn, New York last month has turned himself in to cops.

A millionaire banker who was filmed punching a woman in the face in Brooklyn, New York last month has turned himself in to cops. Jonathan Kaye, 52, surrendered to the police on Monday, reported ABC News.

Jonathan Kaye was filmed punching a woman in the face in New York.(X/@BigYash_609)
Jonathan Kaye was filmed punching a woman in the face in New York.(X/@BigYash_609)

Kaye had earlier resigned from his role at Moelis& Co investment bank under massive backlash over the video. He had been put on leave from his job as outrage mounted, reported The New York Post.

The Post also reported how the millionaire avoided eye contact with the media as he emerged from New York Police Department’s 78th Precinct on Monday, dressed in a beige jacket and pants with a face mask.

What happened on June 8?

Kaye has been accused of assaulting a woman on June 8. The assault occurred during a Brooklyn Pride event. In footage that was widely circulated online, the millionaire banker was seen slugging a woman in the face - she fell on the road as an agitated Kaye walked off.

The 38-year-old woman filed a complaint against Kaye on June 12. She claims the attack left her with a broken nose, lacerations and a black eye.

A look at the video below:

However, new reports suggest that the banker was heckled by a group of protestors and acted in self defense.

“He’s a law-abiding man, a middle aged guy with zero history of violence. He was attacked by a group of violent protesters and defended himself to get home to his family. So, you know, we will be presenting more and more evidence to the DA that this was nothing more than self defense,” his attorney, Danya Perry, told The Post.

“What the previously released video clip does not show is what another video and other evidence we have shared with the DA does show: that these agitators formed a ring at him, doused him with two unknown liquids, shoved him to the ground, and hurled antisemitic slurs at him,” the attorney said in a statement.

According to the New York Police Department, Kaye faces two counts each of assault and menacing in the third degree, misdemeanors, and one count of second-degree harassement, a violation, over the caught-on-camera attack.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Millionaire banker resigns, surrenders to police after he's seen punching woman in viral video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On