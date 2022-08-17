Mom asks little daughter to ‘call the lift.’ Watch how hilariously she does so

When you are a toddler or a little baby, there are several new things to learn and wrap your head around every single day. There are so many new words, new phrases and actions that signify them, that it is certainly possible to lose track. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral for the sweetest reasons, showcases a very similar incident that takes place between a mother and her adorable little daughter. The video opens to show how the mother and the daughter can be seen waiting in front of an elevator or a lift. One then gets to see how the mother tells her little girl that she should ‘call the lift’ soon.

What happens next is the sweetest part of the video. And it is because of this that the video that has now gone viral on Instagram has been captioned with, “Clearly, I need to give better instructions.” The caption has been accompanied with the emoji of a monkey with its hands covering its eyes which is commonly used to show that someone is feeling embarrassed.

We won’t give away more so take a look at the video for yourself:

Shared on July 22, this video already has almost 85,000 likes.

“This baby asks the clock what the time is,” comments an Instagram user. “The next day: Baby’s Day Out,” references another. “Toddler? Even I would’ve done the same,” joked a third.