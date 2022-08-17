Home / Trending / Mom asks little daughter to ‘call the lift.’ Watch how hilariously she does so

Mom asks little daughter to ‘call the lift.’ Watch how hilariously she does so

trending
Updated on Aug 17, 2022 09:31 AM IST
  • This video that has been shared on Instagram, shows how a toddler ‘calls the lift’ upon being asked to do so by her mom.
The little girl actually ‘calls the lift’ on her mother's instructions.&nbsp;(Instagram/@yaasvee)
The little girl actually ‘calls the lift’ on her mother's instructions. (Instagram/@yaasvee)
BySohini Sengupta

When you are a toddler or a little baby, there are several new things to learn and wrap your head around every single day. There are so many new words, new phrases and actions that signify them, that it is certainly possible to lose track. This particular video that has been shared on Instagram and has been going all kinds of viral for the sweetest reasons, showcases a very similar incident that takes place between a mother and her adorable little daughter. The video opens to show how the mother and the daughter can be seen waiting in front of an elevator or a lift. One then gets to see how the mother tells her little girl that she should ‘call the lift’ soon.

What happens next is the sweetest part of the video. And it is because of this that the video that has now gone viral on Instagram has been captioned with, “Clearly, I need to give better instructions.” The caption has been accompanied with the emoji of a monkey with its hands covering its eyes which is commonly used to show that someone is feeling embarrassed.

We won’t give away more so take a look at the video for yourself:

Shared on July 22, this video already has almost 85,000 likes.

“This baby asks the clock what the time is,” comments an Instagram user. “The next day: Baby’s Day Out,” references another. “Toddler? Even I would’ve done the same,” joked a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
toddler viral instagram funny funny video + 3 more
toddler viral instagram funny funny video + 2 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 17, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out