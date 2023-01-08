Mom creates ‘Sikh Helmet’ for kids that can fit over turban. Watch her story

Have you heard the proverb “necessity is the mother of invention”? This mom’s story of creating a new product exemplifies that perfectly. A video shared on Instagram explains how the woman named Tina Singh created a new type of headgear called ‘Sikh Helmet’ that fits over the turban of her kids.

“This is the story all about how my life got flipped upside down. I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there and I’ll tell you how I took on the design of the Sikh Helmet,” reads the caption shared along with the video posted on the official page of the newly created product.

In the video, the Canada-based mom explains how she always found it difficult to find helmets for her kids that would fit over their turbans. From trying to tie her kids’ hair in different ways to scooping out the inner lining of the helmets to make more space, she tried different ways. Finally, however, she decided to take the matter into her own hands and created a solution that will not only help her kids but other Sikh children too.

Take a look at the video where she shares her wonderful story:

A few days ago, she shared another video with a heartwarming caption. The video shows her placing the product she created on one of her kids. “It’s been a long journey. I’m still learning. I cried a lot. I lost a lot of sleep. In the moments that I struggle, I remind myself of why I’m doing what I’m doing. This is for my kids. This is for parents like me,” she wrote.

Here’s the video:

Both the videos received tons of heartwarming comments. They also accumulated several likes. “I love this! I kind of want to buy a few and donate them to the Sikh Temple that I pass near my work,” expressed an Instagram user. “Incredible,” posted another. “Anything for kids… only a mom can do. Congratulations and accolades,” commented a third. “Honestly so amazing because you worked so hard to make such a needed inclusive product. Thank you for all of your hard work,” praised a fourth. “Do you make motorcycle helmets as well!! This is amazing ! Great job beautifully,” wrote a fifth.