Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch
The video is too cute to handle.(Reddit/@Kaylinnicole90)
Mom gets puppy as gift, her reaction is too cute to handle. Watch

The adorableness of the video has now won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 11:03 AM IST

An adorable video which shows the reaction of a woman after meeting her tiny new puppy for the first time has created a buzz online. Shared on Reddit, the video is all about love and happiness.

“Surprised my mom with a mini dachshund puppy. Her beloved dachshund passed away a few years ago,” reads a part of the caption shared alongside the video. The video opens to show the woman opening a gift box to come face to face with her new fur baby. What’s even more endearing is the delicate way in which she picks up the tiny animal to gently hug it. It’s her expression throughout the clip which makes it a delightful watch.

Take a look at the video and chances are it may make you reach for a box of tissues:

Surprised my Mom with a mini dachshund puppy. Her beloved dachshund passed away a few years ago. Merry Christmas Mom ❤️. from r/MadeMeSmile

With over 71,000 upvotes, the video has won people over. It has also prompted people to drop various comments.

“I LOVE your mom! She’s so kind and soft to that little baby, you can tell she loves it immediately. Please give her a hug from the internet!” beautifully wrote a Redditor. Expressing a similar notion, another user of the platform commented, “Might as well throw in about a 3 minutes hug from me as well!”

“Not sure who’s cuter this time. Your mom or the pup??” said an individual.

“Right? Like, this is the cutest and best thing that I NEEDED to see. Just the way she picks her up! So lovingly. I’m melting from the sheer cuteness and love in this video, and I don’t even know these people. This is just the best. Thank you OP for cheering us all up and giving us the gift of happiness in the form of this video of your mom and that pup; and also a much needed break from all the news and negativity!” commented another.

What do you think of the video?

