Mom lays on three-year-old son's lap, watch his adorable and soft reaction

Childhood and its memories stay on with us forever and become some of the most cherishable and precious moments for us to look back on. And what makes these days even more endearing and loaded with nostalgia are the beautiful moments that we share with our family members and/or the people we grow up with, especially our parents. This particular video that has been going viral on Instagram shows a lovely moment of bonding between a mother and her three-year-old son. The video opens to show her laying down on her son's lap and him proceeding to give her some soft pats and all the tenderness that he has to offer.

“How to raise a gentle, sensitive, and kind boy: Model it to him and those around you. He’ll notice. He’ll do the same. Let him feel his feelings. Try not to just say 'stop when he’s crying (I know that’s hard). Acknowledge his feelings and tell him that it’s okay to feel them. You can do this and still hold your boundary. Give him many opportunities to spread kindness and learn gentleness,” she writes in the caption accompanying this adorable video that has been going viral all over Instagram.

One comment on Instagram reads, "Well, mine is three too.. he often asks me to sleep on his lap so that he can treat me the way I treat him." "What a sweet boy! This video is precious," another user adds. A third reply says, "I’ve tried with my little brother lately. Surprisingly, he let me lay on him and wait patiently. Even though he has foot numbness he still lets me rest."