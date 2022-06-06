Mom plays with one cute kitten, other gets shocked at sudden lack of pets. Watch

All pets are extremely pampered at home and that holds true in the case of this one video that has been shared on Instagram and is going viral by the second. This video shows how a woman fosters cats and kittens at home but her mom pampers one kitten so much that the other one keeps looking in disbelief. The mother can be seen playing with the paws of this kitten and making it do a little dance in the course of this viral cat video.

The text insert in this video provides some background as to what is happening in it and helps viewers understand the context to it. “POV: When your mom loves your fosters more than you,” it reads. There is a good chance that this adorable video of the little kittens getting pampered by their mom will leave you smiling from cheek to cheek and brighten up the rest of your day. “Some precious moments between my mom, Kai and Kiwi,” reads its caption.

The adorable video has been shared on Instagram by a woman named Jigna who runs the page named Rainbow Animal Aid. With almost 6,000 followers on the page, they are based in Diu district in the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, India. The page keeps posting several videos of cats and kittens who get fostered by them.

Take a look at the adorable video of the kitten right here:

The video was shared on May 20 and received over 57,000 likes as of now. It has also prompted several people to post appreciative comments on these cute little kittens.

“So heartwarming to see this. We are today because they let us,’ posted an individual. “Second child be like mummy mujhe bhi,” narrated another comment from the point of view of the other cat in the video.” “Instant serotonin boost,” posted a third, followed by the emoji of a heart.

What are your thoughts on this video of the foster kittens enjoying with their mom?