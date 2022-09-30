Home / Trending / Mom records her cute toddler playing with pet cats, video will make your day. Watch

Mom records her cute toddler playing with pet cats, video will make your day. Watch

Published on Sep 30, 2022 10:05 AM IST

The adorable video of a toddler playing with cats was posted on Instagram.

The image, taken from the Instagram video, shows the toddler playing with her cat.(Instagram/@pearlsragdolls)
ByArfa Javaid

Parents often keep their smartphone cameras ready to record every moment they can of their child's first few years to pass down the memories and connect generations. And this is precisely what this beautiful video captures. It shows a toddler playing with pet cats while her mom records the moment.

"First thing Blossom does when she gets home from daycare is play with the cats," reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video shows a toddler playing with pet cats after returning from daycare, and the video is bound to fill you with love and cheer you up for the rest of the day. It may even make you say aww, owing to its sheer cuteness quotient.

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on September 21 and has since accumulated close to 66,000 views and nearly 7,000 likes. It has also received cute comments from people.

"My IG niece grew up so fast," posted an individual. "She has the best life," commented another with a heart emoticon. "Look at her walking around!!" remarked a third. "Lol. She’s like, you play with it, and you play with it, and you play with it," wrote a fourth. "Blossom is such a cutie. She is so gentle with the kitties. She is an absolute doll," expressed a fourth.

