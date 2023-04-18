Mom show off random items collected by autistic son in form of wall art

A tweet shared by a mom about using random items collected by her autistic son to create a wall installation is winning people’s hearts. In the post, the mom, Kate Smith, explained how her son has been collecting different objects for years which were kept in drawers under his bed. As they were getting dusty and ruined, Smith decided to do something about it and used her son’s collection to create a wonderful wall art. The image shows a part of the wall art.(Twitter/@KateEYT)

“Who’s ready for some Special Interest Spam? Buckle up! My #actuallyautistic son has been collecting stuff for years. His collection has been stuffed into the drawers under his bed or getting dusty on the top of his wardrobe. Until today!” she wrote as she shared an image.

In the following tweets she explained more about how her son collected all the items. “Bits of cement, tiles from his tile-phase, the rubberised stuff they make playground floors from, hazelnuts from the tree in the garden, snail shells, sea shells, fossils and gems, rocks and pebbles and sticks, seeds and bits of metal he has found on the ground. All treasures,” she tweeted. “Some he found with his metal detector, some he just saw glinting at him on the way home from school. You know he likes a place if he takes something from there, we went to a playground the other day and he brought home a piece of the wood chip from the ground,” he added.

Take a look at the posts:

She also shared a tweet explaining how her son loves “interesting looking” leaves and grass.

“This isn’t even the entirety of his collection - I just ran out of money! Luckily there is space on his wall for it to grow. Nothing he brings home is junk, even the rusted nail and the dried balls of glue from under the school table. It all has significance to his life,” she added in one of her tweets in the thread.

Her thread received tons of love-filled comments from people. Take a look at how Twitter users reacted:

“I don't think I've ever seen such a physical embodiment of love. It's pure love. Between you and your son, and between your son and the world. You are a wonderful Mum and he is a wonderful son,” expressed a Twitter user. “This is the best thing I’ve seen all week. I love this,” commented another. “Well you haven’t just made his day, you’ve made ours too. This is awesome,” shared a third. “I'm tearing up over how beautiful this is. You're such a good mom and it makes me incredibly happy that you want him to be able to display his collection,” wrote a fourth.