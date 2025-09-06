Mom uses son's books to pass exam he failed: Woman gets into law school at 50

A 50-year-old woman in China who suffered severe burns in a fire more than ten years ago has been admitted to law school after studying from her son’s exam books, doing what most people would have thought impossible. Burn survivor forgoes retirement to pursue academic dream.(Pexels/Representational Image)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the woman, known as Yang, received her admission letter in July from the graduate school of Southwest Forestry University in Kunming, Yunnan province.

She will study law and said it marks a “new journey” in her life.

Yang had wanted a master’s degree for 20 years. She decided to prepare for the entrance exam two years ago when her son failed the same test.

"No matter what stage of your life, you should never give up on your dream," Yang said to the outlet.

Prepared with son’s books:

Yang is from Jining in Shandong province and graduated in Chemistry from Tongji University in Shanghai in the 1990s.

In 2013, a fire left her with serious burns on her face and arms. Her left arm lost all function, while her right arm kept only half. Since then, she has worn a mask in public because of heavy scarring, according to the report.

The accident ended her career as she later left her job due to depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Also Read: Chinese man discovers neither of his sons is biologically his after DNA test prompted by fight

Retired life spent in studying:

She began using the books her son left behind, realising she could understand the material.

“I took the test while my son looked after me. I am happy with the conversion of these two roles,” said Yang.

During the exam, she was asked to remove her mask, and some students were shocked by her scars. But she said she was used to such reactions.

“Retirement for some people is square dancing or travelling. My retired life is studying. It will be wonderful,” said Yang.

Social media users praised Yang for her courage and determination, with many calling her a true inspiration.