Restaurant employees collapse, tear up on getting termination notice in Pakistan. Video

News of a famous restaurant in Pakistan shutting down came as a shock to its employees, who were seen fainting and tearing up on receiving termination letters from the management. Laid-off Monal employees collapse on receiving termination letters (Instagram/@islamabadbeautyofpakistan)

According to local reports, the Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered the closure of Monal, a famous restaurant in Islamabad, on June 11. Not just Monal, but all restaurants in Islamabad’s Margalla Hills National Park were ordered to shut down.

After the ruling, Monal announced that it would end its operations on September 11, 2024. “Since 2006, It was an absolute pleasure for the Monal family to serve and showcase a positive image of Pakistan and its beautiful people. This journey was full of success stories and emotions for the team affiliated with us but now its time to say goodbye,” the hilltop restaurant posted on its Facebook page.

However, reports suggest that more than 700 employees will be left without jobs because of the closure.

One video that has gone viral online shows an employee collapsing upon receiving the bad news. Other employees were seen wiping their tears while holding the termination letters.

You can watch the video below:

Monal owner Luqman Ali Afzal had written a farewell letter to employees acknowledging the challenges of unemployment.

“I wish I could provide jobs for everyone overnight, but given the current financial crisis, the group can’t reassign you to other projects. Please accept this as a decision made by divine will and begin searching for alternative employment,” he wrote.

Social media users were moved by the plight of the laid-off employees. “He fainted because he is thinking about his responsibilities towards his family,” wrote one person in response to the viral video.

“I pray they find better jobs to sustain themselves,” another wrote.