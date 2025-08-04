Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Monster 22-inch rat found in home called ‘size of a small cat’; locals horrified

ByHT Trending Desk
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 02:06 pm IST

Locals were left horrified after an enormous rat, measuring over 22 inches from nose to tail, was discovered inside a home in England. The rodent, described as being “almost the size of a small cat,” was found by a pest control worker and has sparked widespread concern online and in the local community.

A 22-inch rat was found inside a home in England, prompting horrified reactions (Facebook/@EstonMatters)
A 22-inch rat was found inside a home in England, prompting horrified reactions (Facebook/@EstonMatters)

The discovery was shared on Facebook by Eston Ward councillors David Taylor and Stephen Martin, who revealed that the rat was found in the Normanby area of Redcar and Cleveland, North Yorkshire. “Rats are being spotted more and more around our area,” they wrote, listing sightings in alleyways, around bins, on overgrown land, crossing streets — and now, inside homes.

Take a look at the post below:

The councillors pointed to several contributing factors, including overflowing bins, overgrown public land, and untreated council-owned plots, as ideal breeding grounds for the pests. “The longer this is ignored, the worse it will get. We need action — not just advice,” the post warned.

A photo accompanying the post showed the massive rodent inside a large plastic bag, its full size on clear display.

Locals horrified, internet reacts

Viewers were quick to react, with many expressing their disgust and alarm. One resident said they had seen “two just left dead in the street to rot,” while another claimed to have spotted a rat “the size of a Jack Russell” drinking from a puddle.

“That rat is bigger than my grown cat,” read a comment on Facebook. “Proper sewer rat that... must be something going down if they're surfacing?” another person wondered.

In an update on August 3, the councillors said the area had faced similar issues two years ago, when effective action was taken, but warned that “the rats are back, and in even greater numbers.”

According to them, the Redcar and Cleveland Council no longer handles domestic rat infestations, instead offering advice and leaving residents to arrange and fund pest control on their own. They argue that this hands-off approach has worsened the crisis.

