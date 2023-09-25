Finding love through Moon Phases: All about TikTok's latest soulmate trend

Are you on the lookout for your soulmate? Then this trend is for you to follow. The Moon Phase Soulmate trend is going viral on TikTok and as the name implies, it's all about identifying your soulmate with moon phases and astrology. Love's Cosmic Quest: TikTok's Moon Phase Soulmate Trend (eve happierwlouis/Tiktok)(Tiktok)

What is the Moon Phase Soulmate trend?

The users are expected to overlay an image of the moon phase on the day of their birth, with the moon phase corresponding to their partner's or loved one's birthdate. And boom- it will help you answer the most pertinent question of your life. If the person is your soulmate

According to the Moon Phase Soulmate trend, the better the alignment of these moon phases, greater the likelihood that you are destined to be soulmates.

How to identify soulmate using ‘Moon Phase Soulmate’ trend?

If you have a special someone with whom you'd like to try this out, here's how you could get started:

Visit the 'Moon phases' website.

2. Input your birthdate and click on the corresponding date on the calendar.

3. Capture a screenshot of the displayed moon phase and adjust it as per your preferences.

4. Repeat the process for your partner's birthdate, cropping the moon phase to the same dimensions as the first.

5. Ensure you have the 'CapCut' app downloaded.

6. Navigate to TikTok and search for a video featuring the soulmate trend with a CapCut template.

7. Select 'CapCut': Try this template, and then use the template in CapCut.

8. In CapCut, choose 'Use' Template.

9. In the 'Photos' section, select your two moon phase images and then click 'Preview.'

10. At this point, you can modify the text to reflect your and your partner's birthdates.

11. Click 'Add sound' in TikTok to export your creation.

This trend is gaining significant attention on TikTok, with thousands of views and likes as more individuals partake in this unique experience.

However, phases of the moon, while not really indicating compatibility between people, do have a direct association with astrological signs. For certain individuals, there is a strong connection between zodiac signs and compatibility.

