Moon, Venus, and Jupiter align in a rare planetary conjunction, Nasa shares stunning pic. Twitter joins too

People worldwide were treated to a clear view of the crescent Moon, Jupiter, and Venus. The three planets aligned perfectly in the night sky to make a trifecta. Nasa shared on their official Twitter that 'Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1.' Many found this conjunction to be mesmerising. So, it was a given that people tried their best to capture the beauty of it. Many even shared pictures on social media. Take a look at some of the stunning pictures here:

Nasa shared a fantastic view of the three. They wrote, "There's a meetup happening in the western sky: the crescent Moon sits close to Jupiter, with Venus below them. Jupiter and Venus will continue to cozy up until March 1, when they'll be at their closest."

An astronomer shared a stunning time-lapse of the conjunction.

Another person shared a picture from near their residence. They wrote, "Are you a stargazer? Because last night, Mother Nature decided to align the Moon, Jupiter, and Venus in a straight line just for you and me."

This Twitter page shared a view of the conjunction during a sunset.

Someone also shared a view from Stonehenge.

Jupiter and Venus, two of the brightest planets in the solar system, have been getting closer over the past several weeks as they get ready for their closest alignment on March 1. The planets will be 0.52 degrees apart on March 1 according to Space. com. Venus will be glowing at magnitude -4.0, and Jupiter will be visible at magnitude -2.1.