‘More of this’: Sania Mirza posts love-filled pics with son Izhan Mirza Malik

Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:46 PM IST

The pictures were shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Sania Mirza with her son Izhan Mirza Malik. (Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Sania Mirza with her son Izhan Mirza Malik. (Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
ByArfa Javaid

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza finished Australian Open as a runner-up in mixed doubles alongside Rohan Bopanna and wrapped up her Grand Slam career with an emotional speech. After her promising campaign ended in heartbreak, she reunited with her family and spent quality time with them. The ace tennis player has now taken to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her son. Alongside, she wrote a sweet caption.

“More of this,” wrote Sania Mirza while sharing pictures of herself with her son Izhan Mirza Malik. She completed the post’s caption with a green heart emoticon. In the first picture, Sania and Izhan are sitting on a sofa. While the tennis player smiles brightly, Izhan points his tongue out at the camera. Another photo shows Sania planting a kiss on her son’s cheek.

Take a look at her post below:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the tweet has raked up more than 94,000 likes and several comments from fans and several verified handles.

Here’s what people posted in the comments section:

Director Farah Khan reacted to the pictures and wrote “My baba” with a heart emoticon. Actor Diana Penty dropped smiling faces with heart eyes emoticons. Former tennis player Shheethal Robin Uthappa also reacted to the lovely pictures and dropped heart emoticons. “Lovely,” posted an individual. “Cute,” shared another. “Gorgeous. Love it,” commented a third. Many also posted love-struck emojis in the comments.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

