Mother and son's dance to Thalapathy Vijay's Arabic Kuthu will make you go Halamithi Habibo. Watch

If you are a regular on Instagram then there is a good chance that you may have come across the mother-son duo who take up dance challenges. The mother, Lohitha Ravikiran and her son, Kishan Samayamantry, can often be seen shaking a leg to trending songs and winning hearts all over the Internet. This time, Ravikiran has taken to her Instagram page in order to share a video of her son and herself dancing to the song Arabic Kuthu.

The song has gone extremely viral on social media, especially on Instagram Reels. It stars actor Thalapathy Vijay and was featured in the movie Beast. It has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi and is also alternatively known as Halamithi Habibo. In the video, viewers can see how the mother and son ace the hook steps to this song and have a wide smile on both their faces throughout this cute dance video.

The duo can be seen in coordinated black outfits that definitely make them look quite glamorous as they enjoy this performance. The dance video has been captioned with, “Arabic Kuthu with my son.” The caption also continues to include some hashtags like #vijaythalapathy #beast #halamathihabibo and #tamilsongs.

Watch the dance video right here:

The video was posted to Instagram on February 22. So far it has garnered more than 18,500 likes and the numbers only keep going up. The dance video by the mother and son has also received reactions like, “Super.”

What are your thoughts on this dance video?